Norfolk Police tweeted that a woman had been shot Friday afternoon, around 3:40 p.m., in the 400 block of Stockton Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police tweeted that a woman had been shot Friday afternoon, around 3:40 p.m., in the 400 block of Stockton Road.

Officials said she was expected to recover from her injuries.

They did not share information about any possible suspects in the case.

If you know anything that could help police investigate the shooting, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Tips are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest could make a caller eligible for a cash reward.