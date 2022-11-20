Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating.
According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
Hampton Police didn't say where the shooting took place, nor did they provide any suspect information or describe the circumstances under which the incident happened.
Anyone with any information about this case that will assist policeis being asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by using their secure tip form at P3Tips.com.