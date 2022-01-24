Woman shot in Hampton after going to meet someone she knew

The police division hasn't shared the victim's name or age. She's expected to be okay.

A woman was shot near the intersection of Big Bethel Road and W. Mercury Boulevard on Sunday.

The Hampton Police Division said officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to help someone who had been shot in the 4000 block of W. Mercury Blvd., but by the time they got there, a private car had already driven the victim to a hospital.

The police division hasn't shared the victim's name or age. She's expected to be okay.

Investigators think the woman had agreed to meet an acquaintance in that area. Other than that, police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting and its motive were still under investigation.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve this case, call HPD at 757.727.6111 or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.