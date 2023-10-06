Woman shot, teen injured in Hampton Saturday morning

A 17-year-old male was also hurt when he tried to break up the fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded in Hampton early Saturday morning, and police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect. A teen was also hurt, but not by gunfire.

According to a spokesperson. Hampton Police were notified shortly after 3 a.m. that there were two shooting victims at a local hospital.

Once they began investigating, Police determined that some sort of fight took place on N. Roger Peed Drive off of Andrews Blvd. in the Avalon Townhomes. When the fight escalated, someone took out a gun and shot the victim.

She subsequently drove herself to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The other victim is a 17-year-old male who wasn't shot, but rather was hurt when he tried to break up the fight.

The spokesperson had no suspect information to provide, and said the investigation is ongoing.