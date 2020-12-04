Woman shot in Norfolk dies; another woman charged with her murder

Police said emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting on 17th Bay Street in Ocean View.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman who was shot late Saturday night in the Ocean View area of Norfolk has died, and another woman has been charged with her murder.

According to a police spokesperson, this was reported at around 10:15 p.m. when dispatchers received a call reporting a gunshot victim in the 9500 block of 17th Bay Street.

Once on location, officers found 23-year-old Denell N. Brooks of Chesapeake suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Following their initial investigation, Police arrested 22-year-old India R. Lowe of Canton, Michigan. She's been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm. She is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.