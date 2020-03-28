x
Woman shot, killed in York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead and a man in custody following a suspected domestic-related shooting in York County, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a call of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Penniman Road. The victim died at the scene.

A man inside the residence was taken into custody.  The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.  

"This has is a devastating tragedy to this community and to our County," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and neighbors."

