Woman shot near Norview area of Norfolk, suspect in custody

Police say the woman was shot on Geneva Way in Norfolk, near I-64. Her injuries weren't serious. One person is in custody.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in Norfolk that sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Norfolk police tweeted about their shooting investigation after they reported a woman was shot in the 6200 block of Geneva Way. That's near the Norview area right off I-64.

Authorities say her injuries aren't life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Dispatchers got the call about the incident at 12:20 p.m. Monday. A suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released at this time, including the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.