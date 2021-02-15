Woman shot near Norview area of Norfolk, suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in Norfolk that sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Norfolk police tweeted about their shooting investigation after they reported a woman was shot in the 6200 block of Geneva Way. That's near the Norview area right off I-64.
Authorities say her injuries aren't life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Dispatchers got the call about the incident at 12:20 p.m. Monday. A suspect is in custody.
No other details have been released at this time, including the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.