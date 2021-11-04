Woman seriously injured following shooting on Saxony Place in Hampton

Hampton police said a woman was shot in the first block of Saxony Place Thursday around 6:30 a.m. That area is located near North King Street.

Detectives said a woman was left seriously hurt after being shot near North King Street.

The Hampton Police Division said it got a call on Nov. 4, just before 6:30 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the first block of Saxony Place.

When officers got to the scene they found a woman who had been shot. Hampton Medics took her to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they have identified all individuals who were involved in the shooting, and are not looking for any suspects.