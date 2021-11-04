x
Crime

Woman seriously injured following shooting on Saxony Place in Hampton

Hampton police said a woman was shot in the first block of Saxony Place Thursday around 6:30 a.m. That area is located near North King Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Aug. 26, 2021.

Detectives said a woman was left seriously hurt after being shot near North King Street.

The Hampton Police Division said it got a call on Nov. 4, just before 6:30 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the first block of Saxony Place. 

When officers got to the scene they found a woman who had been shot. Hampton Medics took her to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they have identified all individuals who were involved in the shooting, and are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident that could help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

