Woman shot on Staunton Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was shot in Portsmouth Thursday night.
According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue just after 9:15 p.m. That's near Deep Creek Boulevard.
Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and she is expected to survive.
Details are limited at this time. Police haven't released any suspect information or what exactly led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with the P3Tips app.