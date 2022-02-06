Woman shot on Staunton Avenue in Portsmouth

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and she is expected to survive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was shot in Portsmouth Thursday night.

According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue just after 9:15 p.m. That's near Deep Creek Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time. Police haven't released any suspect information or what exactly led up to the shooting.