NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to learn more about a shooting that landed a woman in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Troy Drive at 9:40 p.m. to respond to a shooting in the area.

They arrived to find a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the mid-torso area.

Medics rushed her to the hospital for further treatment.

No suspect information or other details have been released at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

