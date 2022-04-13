Woman shot in Park View area of Portsmouth, police say

The woman has a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated by medics.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a woman was shot in the Park View area on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near the 1500 block of Leckie Street. The police department didn't say what time it happened.

The police department hasn't shared information about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

The location of this shooting is just a block away from a shooting on March 21 that left a man seriously injured.