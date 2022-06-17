Woman shot, seriously hurt in Campostella area of Norfolk

She was shot on Cedar Street in broad daylight. Medics took her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Norfolk Friday.

The Norfolk Police Department didn't say much about the investigation, but they said it happened in the 800 block of Cedar Street just after 12:30 p.m. That's the Campostella area of the city.

There's no word on a suspect, yet.

If you know anything about this shooting that could help detectives, call the police department or the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

You can also leave an anonymous tip online through the P3Tips app.

Tipsters can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.