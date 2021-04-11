Police investigate after woman shot on West Chamberlin Ave. in Hampton

Hampton police said a woman was taken to a local hospital after she was shot inside a home located in the Phoebus area.

Detectives said a woman was seriously hurt after she was shot Thursday morning near the Phoebus area in Hampton.

Officers from the Hampton Police Division said they were called around 7:23 a.m. to investigate shots fired in the 500 block of West Chamberlin Avenue.

That's not far from the North Phoebus Community Center.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot inside a home. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Officers said there was no suspect information by 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the incident remained under investigation.