Woman shot while driving down Macon Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is recovering after being shot in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 2:18 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Macon Road.

While officers were at the scene they learned that a 21-year-old woman walking into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the woman was driving down Macon Road when she was hit by gunfire.

There is no suspect information. Police are still investigating the incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.