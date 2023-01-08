Woman shot while sitting in a vehicle in Hampton late Sunday night

A 23-year-old Hampton woman walked into their emergency department with a gunshot wound.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was shot in Hampton late Sunday night, and police are trying to figure out who fired the shots, and why.

According to a Hampton Police Division spokesperson, their emergency communications personnel received a call from a local hospital just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday reporting that a 23-year-old Hampton woman had walked into their emergency department with a gunshot wound.

Their investigation determined that the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when she heard a gunshot and realized that she'd been struck by a bullet. The woman told police that she then got out of the vehicle and walked to the hospital on Coliseum Drive where she was treated.

The spokesperson said they don't know why the woman was shot or who shot her.