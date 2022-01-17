Police: Woman stabbed, another shot on Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth

One woman has a life-threatening stab wound, while another has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a woman was stabbed and another woman was shot on Elliott Avenue on Monday.

According to the police department, the incident happened near the 2200 block of Elliott Avenue. The police didn't say what time it happened.

One woman has a life-threatening stab wound, while another has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Both are at hospitals being treated.

More information will be shared once it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536.