Suffolk police said the offender was arrested on the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed in Suffolk Thursday night.

The Suffolk Police Dept. said it happened in the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street just before 8 p.m.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

SPD said the offender was arrested on the scene but hasn't released any other details.