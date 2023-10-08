Woman stopped from bringing gun onto flight at Norfolk International Airport

This is the 25th gun stopped at the airport this year, which is on track to break a record.

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Norfolk woman from bringing a weapon on board her flight at Norfolk International Airport.

The TSA said they found a 38-caliber handgun at a security checkpoint on Wednesday. It was packed in her carry-on bag next to two gun magazines loaded with 12 bullets.

The woman received a citation and could face a hefty fine.

This is the 25th gun stopped at the airport this year, which is on track to break a record. That's compared to 27 guns for all of last year.

Remember, if you want to travel with your gun, it must be unloaded, declared at the airline counter, and packed in a checked bag inside a hard-sided and locked case.