Woman dropped off at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound

Detectives said the shooting happened in front of a child; however, the child was not hurt.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman was shot in front of a child in Suffolk overnight.

According to the Suffolk Police Dept., a 25-year-old woman was dropped off at a Suffolk hospital with a gunshot wound just after 3:30 a.m.

Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 110 block of Knotts Pointe Lane. They also said the shooting happened in front of a child; however, the child was not hurt.

The department said the woman is expected to survive.

Police arrested 29-year-old John Samuel Miller IV and charged him with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling

Cruelty and injuries to a child

Reckless handling of a firearm