Woman's body with gunshot wounds discovered along road in York County early Saturday morning

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A woman's body was found on the side of Old Williamsburg Rd. in York County early Saturday morning, and sheriff's deputies there have uncovered a crime which their investigation determined started in Richmond.

According to a spokesperson for the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office, this story began unfolding at around 6:30 a.m. when someone jogging on Old Williamsburg Rd. in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance came upon a body lying on the side of the road and called 9-1-1.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at that location, they found the body of a woman who had been shot several times.

According to the spokesperson, the victim has been identified as a 25-year-old woman from Richmond. In the course of their investigation, they determined that she was apparently forcibly taken from Richmond in the early morning hours this morning, and was shot and killed at the location in York County where her body was found.

Investigators from the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office are currently in the City of Richmond working with the Richmond Police Department to locate and notify the victim's next of kin, as well as to interview potential witnesses to this crime.

The sheriff's Office has not yet provided any suspect information or possible motive.

That section of Old Williamsburg Rd. was closed for several hours as they investigated the crime scene, and was reopened at around 2:30 p.m.