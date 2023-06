Malik Williams worked at Wine and Unwind Day Spa in Virginia Beach Town Center, where prosecutors say he assaulted several people.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man who worked as a massage therapist in Virginia Beach has been found guilty of sexually assaulting several clients.

Police arrested Malik Williams back in August. He worked at Wine and Unwind Day Spa in Virginia Beach Town Center, where prosecutors say he assaulted several people.

A jury convicted Williams of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and battery.