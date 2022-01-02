York Co. barricade situation ends with man found dead

According to the sheriff's office, they made entry into the house at around 6:40 p.m. and found the man dead.

Deputies with the York/Poquoson Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a home in Yorktown in which a man had barricaded himself for most of Sunday afternoon. When they eventually entered the home, they found that the man had taken his own life.

According to information posted on social media, this situation began unfolding shortly before 1:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Rocky Road for a report of an unspecified type of dispute.

On scene, they determined that an armed man had barricaded himself in the home. The report from the sheriff's office said that the man "fired multiple shots out of the second story in the direction of our deputies."

After several hours, at around 6:40 p.m., deputies entered the home and found the man deceased.