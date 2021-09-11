York County man gets 17 years for distributing heroin to women who died from overdoses

Michael Kerlin was accused of giving the drug to two women who died from overdoses at his home in Seaford. In one case, he put the woman's body in a trash can.

A man from York County was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday for distributing heroin to two women who died from overdoses at his home, as well as having firearms and ammunition as a drug user.

Michael Kerlin, 53, was the owner of Dixie Fuel Company in Newport News, which primarily sold propane gas. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, he used money from his business to buy cocaine, cocaine base, prescription drugs and heroin.

In November 2015, Kerlin distributed heroin to a young woman at his home in Seaford who subsequently died in the hospital after he called 911 to report a person down.

In May 2016, he distributed heroin to another young woman, Michelle Hull, who also died at his house. Instead of calling 911, he put her body into a garbage can and took it to his business.

Investigators also found out Kerlin had firearms and ammunition at his home where he kept heroin and cocaine as well as other drugs.