York County man arrested for alleged sexual acts with minor, faces 27 felony charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York County man was arrested Wednesday and faces 27 charges for alleged sexual acts with an underaged person.

Shawn Tenkley, 41, was charged with nine counts each of forcible sodomy, taking indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

These charges are considered felonies.

The sheriff's office said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15. They didn't specify who the victim was, since they were a minor.

Tenkley is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond, according to the sheriff's office.