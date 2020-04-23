York County man admits to killing mother and sister, leaving bodies in the pool

Andrew Donald Buchert, 55, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of unlawful disposing of a body.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Two people are dead and one person is charged with murder in connection with those deaths on Wednesday, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to the 200 block of Aspen Boulevard in the Yorktown area for a welfare check on two people, officials said in a Facebook post.

Two people were found dead inside the residence according to court documents, Mrs. Patricia Buchert and Mrs. Linda Daniels.

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office went to Buchert’s home Wednesday morning regarding two missing women, Linda Daniels and Patricia Buchert, Buchert’s sister and mother.

Court documents say Buchert told investigators his mother and sister had been in Georgia for the past five weeks.

Deputies followed up with Buchert later in the afternoon. They asked if he had heard from his mother and sister, and Buchert stated the last time he spoke with them was April 14th by phone. They asked Buchert if he had caller ID on his phone, and he stated yes. Deputies asked to see the caller ID, and Buchert could not produce the fact they had called.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigators observed a sheet with a large red substance on it that appeared to be blood. Deputies were allowed to check the rear of the home, and when they did, they detected an odor of decomposition coming from the pool area.

The investigator asked Buchert if he killed his mother and sister, and he said yes. Buchert told deputies his mom and sister were in the pool in the backyard. According to the arrest warrant, the murders happened sometime between March 4th and April 22nd. Investigators also discovered the red stains on items in the home that appeared to be blood.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs said investigators had been working this case for several weeks, prior to Wednesday’s arrest. Diggs said the house had been on their radar for some time, because they believed something suspicious was going on.

He said the two victims died from blunt force trauma.

“Some associates of the victims called us concerned about their well-being and whereabouts,” Diggs said.

Andrew Donald Buchert, 55, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of unlawful disposing of a body.

Buchert is scheduled back in county August 5th at 11:00 a.m.

Deputies and investigators are still investigating the incident.