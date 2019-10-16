YORK COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors in the Running Man neighborhood in York County are uneasy after learning about the arrest of Richard Myer.

According to court documents, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's office received two cyber tips last November of someone uploading child pornography onto a computer.

Investigators soon realized those two cyber tips were related to two more tips from 2017. Investigators traced the uploads to Myer’s home on Wicomico Turn.

Margo LaMarsh lives almost directly behind the home.

“My girls are older, but that was my fear when they were little,” LaMarsh said. “It's sick to think about men preying on young girls.”

Investigators searched the home in February, taking several electronic devices. Court documents said the IP address belonged to Myer's father, Richard M. Myer. However, during the search, investigators said his son admitted to owning the devices.

LaMarsh remembers that day well.

“One morning police were at the house, the rumor was police confiscated electronic equipment,” LaMarsh said.

Investigators said they found 13 images and two videos of child pornography. Nobody answered the door when 13News Now went to the Myer’s home.

LaMarsh, like many of her neighbors, feels uneasy tonight.

“It's hard. I don't blame the parents, but what did they know, anyone else at the house and why didn't they do something,” LaMarsh said.

Myer was arraigned in a York County courtroom Wednesday morning. He is scheduled back in court October 23rd at 8:30 a.m.

