York County man gets plea deal after alleged sexual acts with minor

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York County man is set to face several charges in court for alleged sexual acts with a minor after securing a plea deal.
Shawn Tenkley was arrested in September of 2022 and initially faced nine counts each of forcible sodomy, taking indecent liberties with a child, and carnal knowledge of a child, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.
On Monday, Tenkley waived his right to a preliminary hearing for these charges as a part of his plea deal, according to legal representation with Hunter Law Firm.
As a result, Tenkley will face four counts of carnal knowledge, which will go to York County Circuit Court, his lawyer says.
The remainder of the charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, by prosecutors.
There is also a protective order in place in which Tenkley is not allowed to have any contact with the teen involved in this case or the teen's family.
Tenkley is set to next appear in court on April 13.