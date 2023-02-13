York County man gets plea deal after alleged sexual acts with minor

Shawn Tenkley will face four remaining counts of "carnal knowledge" in court in April. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York County man is set to face several charges in court for alleged sexual acts with a minor after securing a plea deal.

The sheriff's office said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

On Monday, Tenkley waived his right to a preliminary hearing for these charges as a part of his plea deal, according to legal representation with Hunter Law Firm.

As a result, Tenkley will face four counts of carnal knowledge, which will go to York County Circuit Court, his lawyer says.

The remainder of the charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, by prosecutors.

There is also a protective order in place in which Tenkley is not allowed to have any contact with the teen involved in this case or the teen's family.