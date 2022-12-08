x
Crime

York County middle school employee accused of bringing handgun to campus

Dion Bartlett Jr., 24, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
YORK COUNTY, Va. — An employee at Tabb Middle School in York County was arrested Wednesday after a handgun was found in the front seat of his vehicle parked at the school, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

Dion Bartlett Jr., 24, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The school's website lists Bartlett as a core teacher of physical education.

Bartlett's arrest happened after deputies got a report of a handgun in his vehicle, which was unlocked and unoccupied while on campus, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. 

A school resource officer secured the weapon, identified the vehicle’s owner as a staff member and took Bartlett into custody.

