After 2-year-old dies, York County parents' abuse, neglect charges upgraded to homicide

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: This story has disturbing details about the death of a young child. Please read with caution and consideration for your mental health.

Two York County parents now facing homicide charges related to their 2-year-old daughter's death, according to the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office.

Anna Raines and Jesse Gunn were initially arrested on child neglect and abuse charges earlier this year. After their arrest, Anna Raines' father Timothy Raines, who also lived in the home, was also arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office started the investigation on July 7, when Raines called for help. First responders found the toddler lying on the floor, unresponsive, and pronounced her dead.

The criminal complaint explained that the home was in extreme disarray, with cigarette butts around the bedroom, and deputies found suspected heroin and syringes in the baby's area. Her crib was also soiled with urine-soaked blankets.

The report says the firefighter who examined the girl found that one of the child's arms was colder than the rest of her body.

The sheriff's office asked for the medical examiner's office to do an autopsy on the toddler. The cause of death was fentanyl and Xylazine overdose, along with nicotine exposure, according to the sheriff's office.