York County school bus assistant charged with 4 felonies, accused of spraying child with cleaner

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A bus assistant for the York County School Division was arrested Tuesday for charges related to spraying a child with a cleaning solution.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying a 7-year-old child had spit on David Keith Blackwell, and that's when Blackwell sprayed the child with the cleaner.

Blackwell, 70, was charged with three felony counts of Malicious Bodily Injury by Means of a Caustic Substance, and one count of Abuse and Neglect of Children.

He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.