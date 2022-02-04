Deputies: Teen accused of attempted murder pulled trigger on gun, but it malfunctioned

Investigators said the 16-year-old allegedly pointed the gun at someone and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned.

SEAFORD, Va. — A teenager in York County is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office were called to the 100 block of Winsome Haven Drive in Seaford around 3 p.m. Thursday for a call of brandishing. That's a short distance from Seaford Elementary School.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy there reportedly pointed a handgun at a female victim and threatened to kill everyone at the scene.

He then allegedly pointed the gun at a male and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned.

Deputies said everyone involved knew each other.

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of Brandishing, Possession of Firearm by Minor, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Attempted Murder/Homicide.