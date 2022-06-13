York County woman accused of embezzling $30K from Williamsburg business

Investigators think Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace took the money from a business using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A York County woman is wanted for allegedly embezzling $30,000 from a business, the Williamsburg Police Department said.

Investigators think Amy Melissa Taylor-Wallace took the money from a business on Monticello Avenue using fraudulent cash returns between 2020 and 2022. The police department didn't say which business was affected.

Taylor-Wallace faces four counts of felony embezzlement. On June 8, she agreed to turn herself into law enforcement but never showed up, according to the police department.

The police department describes Taylor-Wallace as being white, five feet and seven inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown curly hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Taylor-Wallace's location is asked to call investigators at 757-220-6238.