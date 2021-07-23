Two shot, suspect in custody in York County

Two people were taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the seriousness of their injuries.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Two people are in the hospital and a third person is in custody following a shooting in York County on Friday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to the 2900 block of George Washington Memorial Highway just after 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired and then a report that two people had been shot.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the seriousness of their injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said a male suspect is in custody and "there is not an immediate threat to the area."