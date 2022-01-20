York High student arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb another student's house

The incident happened on Wednesday on a school bus.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) said a 16-year-old student at York High School was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb another student's house.

The incident happened on Wednesday on a school bus. Deputies, school resource officers and investigators got enough information to search the suspect's house, which is located in the Seaford area of York County.

On Thursday around 6 p.m., deputies searched the house and didn't find any bomb-related materials.

The suspect was charged with two counts of threats to bomb and was taken to the Merrimac Detention Center.