York High student arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb another student's house

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) said a 16-year-old student at York High School was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb another student's house.
The incident happened on Wednesday on a school bus. Deputies, school resource officers and investigators got enough information to search the suspect's house, which is located in the Seaford area of York County.
On Thursday around 6 p.m., deputies searched the house and didn't find any bomb-related materials.
The suspect was charged with two counts of threats to bomb and was taken to the Merrimac Detention Center.
YPSO asked people to report any threat or concern directly to law enforcement by calling 911.