York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office names suspect in Kiln Creek bank robbery

If you've seen Justin Michael Craver or know where he is, deputies want you to call 757-890-3630.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a hatchet.

A Facebook post from YPSO claims Justin Michael Craver, of Chesapeake, was the man who wore a cowboy hat, long sleeves, sunglasses and face mask to rob the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway on Sept. 16.

That's in York County, but it's very almost on the border of Newport News. The commotion locked down Kiln Creek Elementary School for about an hour after the robbery.

Craver is described as a White man who is about 6'3" tall, weighs 210 lbs and has white hair.

If you know where Craver might be, you've seen him recently or you know places he frequents, please call 757-890-3630 or the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Calls to the Crime Line can stay anonymous.