York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrests man on 20 child pornography charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested a Kiln Creek man on Wednesday, and charged him with 20 counts related to possessing and creating child pornography.

A tweet from the sheriff's office said Robert Lyle Hoffman, 41, was charged with:

one count of possession of child pornography

one count of production of child pornography

nine counts of second or subsequent possession of child pornography

nine counts of second or subsequent production of child pornography

Hoffman was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he's being held without bond.

Sheriff Danny Diggs said he was proud of the investigators who made the arrest.

"These cases are not easy to work," Diggs wrote. "Exposure to child pornography can be stressful and traumatic in its own right. Despite this, protecting the children of our community will always be a priority of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office."

Hoffman is from the Lexington subdivision of Kiln Creek, near the border of Newport News' city limits.

Deputies were tipped off about Hoffman by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.