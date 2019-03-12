POQUOSON, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing a bank at gunpoint.

With the help of Hampton Police, officers arrested DeWayne Kendrick Handy, 54, and charged him with two counts of robbery, one count of use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of entering a bank while armed with the intent to commit larceny and one count of wearing a mask in public.

Deputies were sent to the Old Point National Bank in the 200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway around 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 3 about the robbery.

Officials said the suspect told tellers that he had a gun, but he never showed one. He was given cash and was able to get away before deputies arrived on the scene.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Handy was allegedly wearing a dark blue or black suit with a white hat, and he was wearing a white mask.

Handy is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

RELATED: MS-13 gang tip line launched nationwide

RELATED: FBI warns about smart TVs being 'gateways for hackers'