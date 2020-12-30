x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted in shooting

Deputies are searching for Alexander Xavier Berkley of James City County. He is wanted for shooting a man.
Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Dec. 26.

Deputies are searching for Alexander Xavier Berkley of James City County. He is wanted for shooting a man.

Deputies ask anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Berkley, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB tip line at 757-890-4999.

Authorities said Berkley has active warrants including: 

  •  Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense (3 Counts)
  • Shooting or Stabbing in Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Brandishing a Firearm (2 Counts)

Related Articles