York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted in shooting

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Dec. 26.
Deputies are searching for Alexander Xavier Berkley of James City County. He is wanted for shooting a man.
Deputies ask anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Berkley, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB tip line at 757-890-4999.
Authorities said Berkley has active warrants including:
- Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense (3 Counts)
- Shooting or Stabbing in Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Aggravated Malicious Wounding
- Disorderly Conduct
- Brandishing a Firearm (2 Counts)