York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted in shooting

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Dec. 26.

Deputies are searching for Alexander Xavier Berkley of James City County. He is wanted for shooting a man.

Deputies ask anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Berkley, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB tip line at 757-890-4999.