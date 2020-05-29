After string of thefts, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office wants people to lock their cars

Over the last week, Sheriff Danny Diggs said they've seen a rash of thefts from cars and one car stolen.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Ask any police department or sheriff's office - unlocked cars make an easy target for crime.

The theory is just as true during a panedmic. Some areas of Hampton Roads are seeing a rash of thefts from cars, because people aren’t locking their doors.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs said those criminals are now in full force, targeting items left in vehicles. In the last week, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office took 19 reports of thefts from cars.

"We've been in a little lull here," Diggs said. "Even the criminals maybe are staying at home. and I think they got cabin fever, and so they are out and about in force."

He said so far, it's mainly happened in the neighborhood around Grafton Station Apartments and York Crossing Town houses.

That's not the only trend in the thefts, though. Diggs said in all these recent cases, people left their cars unlocked - they were like sitting ducks.

He said, "It doesn't take long. It's easy."

Sheriff Diggs said when criminals set out to steal from vehicles it's usually a group of people, who target specific neighborhoods.

"This stuff just ebbs and flows, and so this week they may be in your county. Next week they're in Newport News Hampton or James City,” said Diggs.

During this past week, Diggs said someone also stole a car. His office describes it as a green-blue 2008 Honda Ridgeline truck with Florida tags, and the license plate KGC-E65.

If the car is only broken into, and not taken completely, Diggs said usually it’s because an item of value was left in the car.

Even though his team is good at catching the culprits, you can help cut down on crime too, by locking your car and keeping your valuables inside your home.