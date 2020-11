Investigators showed a picture of the man, who was white with shoulder-length hair, a beard and mustache and was wearing a blue striped shirt with shorts.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Saturday morning the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office sent out a post to see if anyone could identify a suspect who possibly stole a package from a doorstep in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive on Friday.

Investigators showed a picture of the man, who was white with shoulder-length hair, a beard and mustache and was wearing a blue striped shirt with shorts.