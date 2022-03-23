Young child shot in York County

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said the 3-year-old was taken to Mary Immaculate Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office was notified by Mary Immaculate Hospital around 3 a.m. that a family member had brought in the young child, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting reportedly happened in an apartment in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, which is where deputies found a gun.

There's no word at this time on what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody, but the Sheriff's Office said it did "not believe that there is an immediate threat to the community nor was this a random act of violence."

The shooting remains under investigation.