Young child shot in York County

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot early Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office was notified by Mary Immaculate Hospital around 3 a.m. that a family member had brought in the young child, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting reportedly happened in an apartment in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, which is where deputies found a gun.
There's no word at this time on what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody, but the Sheriff's Office said it did "not believe that there is an immediate threat to the community nor was this a random act of violence."
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can also call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 757-890-4999. Refer to case #2201166.