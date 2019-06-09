A Florida cruise ship plans to bring back Bahamians who want to evacuate the hurricane-ravaged country after disembarking in Grand Bahama island with supplies, first responders and volunteers.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's CEO Oneil Khosa told The Associated Press more than 500 volunteers signed up to travel to help storm victims. The company says those traveling need to work in health care or construction.

Khosa says Bahamians who want to leave the island to go to Florida would have to be properly documented and get to Freeport on Friday. The ship is expected to return to the Port of Palm Beach early Saturday.

The company canceled its regular cruise trip to turn it into a humanitarian mission. The Grand Celebration ship has the capacity for 1,800 travelers.

