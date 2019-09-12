DADE CITY, Fla. — Members of the Dade City Police Department hoped to ease some of the financial stress during the holiday season.
Put a figure on that stress, and it'll amount to just greater than $4,300, according to a news release. Chief James Walters and his staff zeroed out 26 accounts at the Dade City Walmart store, calling each person by phone.
Some anonymous benefactors, plus the Dade City Police Foundation, helped make the special event possible.
"Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients but the givers, as well," Walters said in the release.
