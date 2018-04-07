VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- City Officials of Virginia Beach warn residents and visitors Wednesday about high winds and rough surfs in the Sandbridge Beach area.

To warn the public about the rip current, crews raised red flags in the area. Two people have died from rip currents in Virginia this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Experts say that when faced with a rip current, conserve your energy and try to swim parallel to get out of it.

A new experimental website on the National Weather Service can show beachgoers the local beach forecast, helping visitors to be safe.

To learn more about the website, click here.

Click here for 13News Now's local weather forecast.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC