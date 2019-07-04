VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Nygaard, who briefly held the Virginia Beach City Council seat representing the Beach District until his election was nullified by a three judge panel, announced on Sunday that he will not seek to regain the seat in an upcoming special election.

In an emailed statement sent out Sunday afternoon, Nygaard said: "After a time of prayer and reflection I’ve decided I will not run in the special election for my old seat as the Beach District City Council member."

Former councilman John Uhrin, who Nygaard beat by 200 votes, initiated the legal challenge to Nygaard's election after he said Nygaard lied about his residency in order to run for council in the Beach District.

Uhrin alleged Nygaard created a “sham residence” in order to run and win his seat while actually living in the Lynnhaven District.

A three-judge panel ruled against Nygaard in March, voiding his election and vacating his seat.

In the statement sent out Sunday, Nygaard said: "While I loved the job more than any I’ve had before, I have to be cognizant of my other responsibilities and these campaigns can take a toll on families."

He went on to say: "My father recently fell and hurt himself; he deserves my attention and presence. I am still looking and considering other ways to serve and different avenues for public service but city council for now will not be my place to serve."

Nygaard had previously cited the need to look after his father as the reason he was rarely seen at the residence he rented in the Beach District.

The City Council will choose someone to fill the seat temporarily until a special election to fill the seat takes place in November. April 8 is the deadline for applicants to apply for this temporary post, and the city council is expected to temporarily fill his seat before the end of the month.

Virginia Beach's city council currently has two vacant seats following the recent resignation of Shannon Kane after she moved out of the district she was elected to represent.

