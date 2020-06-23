Protesters pushed back by police out of Black Lives Matter Plaza 'autonomous zone'

DC police cleared the area to remove tent encampments that the city says was encroaching on H Street, which they planned to reopen this week.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police pushed back protesters gathered in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza Tuesday morning, allowing Department of Public Works crews to tear down encampments that had been there for weeks.

The clearing of the area began Monday, when Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage said the reopening of H Street was scheduled to begin. That clearance ended in a clash of protesters and police, and an attempt by protesters to remove the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square. Two people were arrested, four officers were injured, and numerous protesters were hurt due to pepper spray, pepper bullets and shoving with riot shields and batons in removing protesters from the area of the statue.

Police on Tuesday morning demanded that demonstrators evacuate and remove their tents and belongings from the area. Some protesters said they didn't have the opportunity to grab their belongings and weren't given any notice when police began to form a line to remove the group from H Street.

Chanting "Move back," police officers in riot gear and armed with batons advanced on protesters just before 10:30 a.m., pushing their perimeter to 16th and I streets.

Deputy Mayor Turnage released the following statement about the clearance on Tuesday: “We are always concerned when we have people staying in tents outside – it is not safe. It is also a serious concern if they are staying in tents in the middle of the road. Therefore, today, we deployed our interagency team to talk with the people staying on H Street and, eventually, to remove the tents.”

Protester Michael Jones said he stayed in the encampment in the autonomous zone for three weeks. He told WUSA9 that police pushed protesters out with batons and it was not peaceful. He said officers took tents down and threw them in the trash.

"This is a good example of who the animals really are," said Jones. "They may have the streets, but they don't have our voice."

WUSA9 observed officers shoving some protesters with their batons to move them with the line, but no striking motions and no firing of any ordinance or pepper spray. One person who had previously stuck his hand in front of WUSA9 cameras and threatened WUSA9 reporters was taken behind the line and arrested while the line of police officers advanced north on 16th Street.

Lee Calpin, a resident giving medical aid to protesters, told WUSA9 that officers threw away hundreds of dollars of donated supplies from her aid station tent. She said she is now left unable to help people who were in the autonomous zone.

The few protesters that remained in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza early Tuesday had marked the area as an autonomous zone.

President Donald Trump threatened "serious force" if people make areas in D.C. autonomous zones.

Behind a police line, Department of Public Works crews spent a few hours cleaning the area, including the street and removing at least 20 tents and other belongings left by people there.

Here is a recap of how Monday morning unfolded:

3:00 p.m. -- Protesters remain just outside the police line, which stands at 16th and I. It has been 5 hours since they were pushed back from H Street.

1:10 p.m. -- Protester Raymond Williams asks, "Why did the mayor paint Black Lives Matter here if she was just going to kick us out?" Williams was asking for the right to continue to peacefully protest in the area.





11:59 a.m. -- D.C. Deputy Mayor Turnage released a statement about the clearing of the area: “We are always concerned when we have people staying in tents outside – it is not safe. It is also a serious concern if they are staying in tents in the middle of the road. Therefore, today, we deployed our interagency team to talk with the people staying on H Street and, eventually, to remove the tents.”

-- D.C. Deputy Mayor Turnage released a statement about the clearing of the area: “We are always concerned when we have people staying in tents outside – it is not safe. It is also a serious concern if they are staying in tents in the middle of the road. Therefore, today, we deployed our interagency team to talk with the people staying on H Street and, eventually, to remove the tents.” 11:44 a.m. -- Lee Calpin, a resident giving medical aid to protesters, told WUSA9 that officers threw away hundreds of dollars of donated supplies from her aid station tent. She said she is now left unable to help people who were in the autonomous zone.

11:36 a.m. -- DPW crews continue to clean the area and clear tents.

11:27 a.m. -- Michael Jones, a protester who has been in the encampment for three weeks, told WUSA9 police pushed protesters out with batons, not peacefully. He said officers took tents down and threw them in the trash.

11:24 a.m. -- Andrew Brimhall from Texas was seen placing flowers and flags on the ground to honor the police, historic statues, and to show solidarity with protesters who want their voices heard.

11:10 a.m. -- Police continue to hold the line at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protesters gather.

-- Police continue to hold the line at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protesters gather. 10:49 a.m. -- Police are clearing out Black Lives Matter Plaza and have taken down tents. DPW has arrived at the scene is now cleaning the streets and sidewalks.

10:31 a.m. -- Police are pushing demonstrators back and clearing H Street and down 16th Street to move protesters to I Street.

10:21 a.m. -- Officers enter the autonomous zone to clear out the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

10:19 a.m. -- Dozens of D.C. police officers line up outside of the "autonomous zone."

8:45 a.m. -- President Donald Trump threatens anyone destroying statues could face 10 years in prison after protesters tried to topple Andrew Jackson statue.

6:46 a.m. -- President Trump tweets that he has authorized officers to arrest anyone who destroys or vandalizes any monument.

4:35 a.m. -- WUSA9's Matt Gregory is chased out of "The Black House" autonomous zone. He said five protestors told him they didn't want cameras there.

-- WUSA9's Matt Gregory is chased out of "The Black House" autonomous zone. He said five protestors told him they didn't want cameras there. 4:27 a.m. -- D.C. Public Works crews are talking to protesters about clearing the roads.

4:23 a.m. -- D.C. Public Works crews arrive at the scene to try and clear the area protestors deemed an 'autonomous zone.'

2:05 a.m.-- Protesters are asking other demonstrators to leave Lafayette Park.

2:02 a.m. -- Police started to leave Black Lives Matter Plaza although about 60 people were still in the area.

1:58 a.m.-- A small group of protesters remains outside Lafayette Square following Monday night's attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue. A few police officers and protesters were seen leaving the area.

Photos: Police reclaim Black Lives Matter Plaza after protesters try to create autonomous zone 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

On Monday night, a large crowd of protesters broke into the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue and tried to topple the bronze statue using ropes. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and pushed the crowd out of Lafayette Park to Black Lives Matter Plaza using pepper spray.

Following the intense encounter with police, President Donald Trump tweeted that multiple people were arrested. Trump also tweeted that he has authorized officers to arrest anyone who destroys or vandalizes any monument.

The statue remained unremoved and mounted on its pedestal.