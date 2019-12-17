WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Cameron Ross’ journey toward living a more eco-friendly lifestyle started with a bit of an epiphany while on a hike.

“While I was picking up all these trash bags, I just decided, wouldn't it be nice if all this naturally went away on its own?” Ross thought. “I wouldn’t have to spend my time picking it up, so I can enjoy my hike more.”

That led him to the creation of his own company in Washington D.C. – Celise Bioproducts. The goal is to root conservation into your everyday life. It starts by making plant-based plastic alternative products for places like coffee shops and restaurants.

“It's high quality so it doesn't compromise your drink like paper straws do when you see that it gets soggy,” Ross explained.

Straws are the stepping stone for what Ross hopes is a larger conversation. Celise sells a collection of “EcoStraws” meant to replace the standard straws commonly used. EcoStraws look and feel like regular plastic but are 100% plant-based.

It may not sound like a massive impact right now, but Ross understands his challenge is a marathon instead of a sprint.

“The world isn't just going to change overnight and say, okay, we understand the difference between composting and recycling and trash,” Ross said.

The basis for changing the world, according to Ross, comes from education. That starts by understanding the difference between composting and recycling.

Composting takes your trash and combines it with air and water to turn it into something biodegradable like soil or fertilizer. Recycling, on the other hand, takes trash and turns it into something new or different.

Cameron Ross's idea for Celise Bioproducts came after seeing a lot of trash while out on a hike.

Cameron Ross

But the underlying problem right now is tons of plastic is already thrown away with nowhere for it to disappear to. In fact, it takes anywhere from 50 to 450 years for plastic items like straws, cups, and bottles to biodegrade.

Furthermore, researchers believe plastic in the oceans will outweigh fish by 2050.

“When I was growing up, I feel like a lot of people… we just throw things in the trash because that's what we're told,” Ross said. “Reduce, reuse, recycle… we hear that, we get it, but some of us don't really follow it.”

Celise "EcoStraws"

Gio Insignares

Ross wants to change that future with his own work – plastic that can break down on its own. Right now, Celise’s products are all compostable. Ross says there’s a plan to eventually have all products fully biodegradable.

They look and feel like plastic, but Celise's EcoStraws are 100% plant-based.

Gio Insignares

As for the education part of this equation – that’ll come from repeatedly providing people with the knowledge that once something is used, it doesn’t mean it can’t be repurposed.

“A lot of people don't care and then there's another large part of it… people don't know,” Ross said.

“We're trying to get them to realize, hey you know we can be sustainable, we can start moving in the right direction.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama tells Greta Thunberg 'don't let anyone dim your light'

RELATED: Shut Down D.C. protesters join Actress Jane Fonda to rally for climate change

RELATED: Chris Pratt was holding a plastic water bottle. Jason Momoa called him out

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.