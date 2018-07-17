THE DALLES, Ore. — A deadly wildfire southeast of The Dalles is now the top fire priority in the nation, and is being investigated as suspected arson, according to state fire officials.

One person, 64-year-old John Ruby, died as a result of the fire, called the Substation Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres and forced several communities to evacuate.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said Ruby's body was found Wednesday afternoon near a burned tractor. It appears he was trying to create a fire line and died from exposure to the fire, deputies said.

During a press conference Thursday morning, when asked about the cause of the Substation Fire, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told a reporter, "clearly, you're hearing there is a likelihood of arson, and our agencies are going to help in that investigation."

KGW reporter Tim Gordon spoke to Oregon Assistant State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple and Doug Grafe, the Fire Protection Division Chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry, and both confirmed that local law enforcement agencies are investigating the fire as suspected arson.

Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said he could not confirm whether state agencies were assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire and said there is no official information on the cause of the fire at this time.

Following Gov. Brown's declared a state of emergency, the Oregon National Guard was activated Thursday to help fight the wildfire from the air. The Guard will provide two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and two HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters equipped with water buckets.

Crews on the ground are focused on protecting structures and removing grass and shrubs ahead of the fire, and bulldozers will be used to cut fire lines.

Highway 97 has been intermittently closed from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197. Travelers are advised to check TripCheck to see the latest traffic closures.

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, hence the "Substation Fire" designation.

Winds immediately blew the fire east, where it moved 18 miles in eight hours Tuesday night along the Deschutes River and through Deschutes Canyon.

A total of 166 firefighters are currently engaged.

The fire has burned mostly grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs, according to Simmons.

"They burn like they're made of oil," Simmons said. "Hot, fast fire."

Officials are still in the process of assessing how many structures have been burned by the fire.

Evacuations

Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices have been issued for several areas southeast of The Dalles. More than 900 homes were in the Level 3 or Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation areas, as of Wednesday night. Level 3 evacuations included the town of Moro and Grass Valley. Wasco is under a Level 2 evacuation notice.

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School, located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles, will house dogs free of charge if needed. The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

