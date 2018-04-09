RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — Traffic deaths in Virginia reached a three-year high during the 2018 Labor Day Weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

A dozen individuals were killed in 11 fatal crashes during the 4-day weekend starting at midnight on August 31 until midnight on Monday, September 3. This is the highest number of crashes recorded since 2015 when 16 fatalities occurred over the holiday weekend.

In 2017, there were only 5 traffic crashes on Virginia's highways.

The crashes over the weekend took place in Carroll, Culpeper, Fairfax, Page, Prince William, Smyth, Tazewell and York counties, and in the cities of Lawrenceville, Newport News and Norfolk. The crashes claimed the lives of three motorcyclists, a motorcycle passenger, and three pedestrians.

“For most, Labor Day marks the close of summer, the last neighborhood cookout and the start of a new school year, but for 12 families – the families of those who experienced the loss of a loved one this weekend – this holiday is forever changed, ” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It’s nothing short of alarming to have a 140 percent increase in fatalities compared to last year. What’s more surprising is that many of the crashes we see on Virginia’s highways could be prevented if we all do our part toward safety. That means buckling up, never driving impaired and always keeping our focus on the road.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

On top of the fatalities, Virginia State Police cited 8,427 speeders and 2,050 reckless drivers over the Labor Day Weekend. They also issued citations for 1,024 seatbelt violations, including 227 to adult motorists who failed to secure a juvenile passenger in a child safety seat, booster seat or seat belt.

In addition, 72 drunk drivers were arrested and charged with DUI.

Funds generated from summonses issued by state police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC