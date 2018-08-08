It's about time Delilah tells us what it's like in New York City.
'Hey There Delilah,' the chart-topping song from the Plain White T's, is in the works to become a TV series.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 2006 megahit is being developed into a romantic dramedy about a long-distance relationship between a college student in NYC and a singer-songwriter on the come-up. The best part? Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson will be a part of the process.
"It’s been more than a decade since 'Hey There Delilah' was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that," Higgenson said. "I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”
So what are the possibilities with the storyline? Read the lyrics below and decide for yourself.
Hey there, Delilah
What's it like in New York City?
I'm a thousand miles away
But, girl, tonight you look so pretty
Yes, you do
Times Square can't shine as bright as you
I swear, it's true
Hey there, Delilah
Don't you worry about the distance
I'm right there if you get lonely
Give this song another listen
Close your eyes
Listen to my voice, it's my disguise
I'm by your side
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
What you do to me
Hey there, Delilah
I know times are gettin' hard
But just believe me, girl
Someday I'll pay the bills with this guitar
We'll have it good
We'll have the life we knew we would
My word is good
Hey there, Delilah
I've got so much left to say
If every simple song I wrote to you
Would take your breath away
I'd write it all
Even more in love with me you'd fall
We'd have it all
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
A thousand miles seems pretty far
But they've got planes and trains and cars
I'd walk to you if I had no other way
Our friends would all make fun of us
And we'd just laugh along because we'd know
That none of them have felt this way
Delilah, I can promise you
That by the time that we get through
The world will never ever be the same
And you're to blame
Hey there, Delilah
Youbegood, and don't you miss me
Two more years and you'll be done with school
And I'll be makin' history like I do
You know it's all because of you
We can do whatever we want to
Hey there, Delilah, here's to you
This one's for you
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
What you do to me, oh oh,woah, woah
Oh woah, oh
Oh